10 August 2025 Build 19545920 Edited 10 August 2025 – 15:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I am excited to announce that USB-BOT now supports LATAM Spanish!

This wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible work of the translator, Cristóbal Sepúlveda. Thank you for bringing USB-BOT’s world to life for even more players!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604131
