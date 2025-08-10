This patch fixes a couple of issues recently reported by the community.
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- polish localization fixes
- fixed a spot where the player could get stuck on Gang Compound
'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed a misplaced toilet paper roll decor object on Apartment Complex
- fixed an incorrectly-setup patrol route on Apartment Complex
BASE GAME CHANGES
- the "enemies killed" stat will now influence the stealth rating on the level finish screen only if the enemy has at some point seen the player, or was alert of their presence (this change is not retroactive and requires playing through a given level again for the changes to take effect)
- fixed the suspicion track playing in place of the idle track in some cases after dying & resetting to last save
- fixed player animations not returning correctly after firing the Tazer
- fixed glass walls not returning back to a single "wall" instance, resulting in bugs such as EG glass being fragmented (even though it is singular) and having to use multiple EMP charges to change the state of the entire glass block
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
