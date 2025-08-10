v1.3.7

- WAN 2.2 video API integrated (Alibaba cloud)!!!!

- WAN 2.2 Local video integrated!!! (trail & full)

- ElevenLabs text-to-speech!!!

- ElevenLabs audio-to-text!!!

- Minimax text-to-speech new models

- Minimax music

- Fixed video metadata not displaying on video plugin item edit, when available

- Show audio/video file size in item settings

- Fixed issue when changing app to different sized screen and timeline went awol

- Videos can now be played backwards (without loop pingpong)

- Fixed prev/next generation in audio plugin edit

- Multiedit / plugin edit text boxes now allows new line