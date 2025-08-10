 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19545882 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.3.7
- WAN 2.2 video API integrated (Alibaba cloud)!!!!
- WAN 2.2 Local video integrated!!! (trail & full)
- ElevenLabs text-to-speech!!!
- ElevenLabs audio-to-text!!!
- Minimax text-to-speech new models
- Minimax music
- Fixed video metadata not displaying on video plugin item edit, when available
- Show audio/video file size in item settings
- Fixed issue when changing app to different sized screen and timeline went awol
- Videos can now be played backwards (without loop pingpong)
- Fixed prev/next generation in audio plugin edit
- Multiedit / plugin edit text boxes now allows new line

Changed files in this update

Depot 3126811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link