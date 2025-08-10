v1.3.7
- WAN 2.2 video API integrated (Alibaba cloud)!!!!
- WAN 2.2 Local video integrated!!! (trail & full)
- ElevenLabs text-to-speech!!!
- ElevenLabs audio-to-text!!!
- Minimax text-to-speech new models
- Minimax music
- Fixed video metadata not displaying on video plugin item edit, when available
- Show audio/video file size in item settings
- Fixed issue when changing app to different sized screen and timeline went awol
- Videos can now be played backwards (without loop pingpong)
- Fixed prev/next generation in audio plugin edit
- Multiedit / plugin edit text boxes now allows new line
Plugin update! Also with WAN 2.2 local mode
