Standard Version

-A small update to fix some issues with the employee hiring menu and information loading.

-Added some new floor types that were already available in experimental mode.

-More variety in the traffic.

-Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

Experimental Mode

-Number of portions in serving table now saves.

-Host booth is can be rotated.

-Tourist will wait in a region for a table instead of stacking in front of the booth.

-Server will stay at their booth on loading.