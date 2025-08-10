Standard Version
-A small update to fix some issues with the employee hiring menu and information loading.
-Added some new floor types that were already available in experimental mode.
-More variety in the traffic.
-Other minor bug fixes and improvements.
Experimental Mode
-Number of portions in serving table now saves.
-Host booth is can be rotated.
-Tourist will wait in a region for a table instead of stacking in front of the booth.
-Server will stay at their booth on loading.
Changed files in this update