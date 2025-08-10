 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19545786 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Standard Version

-A small update to fix some issues with the employee hiring menu and information loading.

-Added some new floor types that were already available in experimental mode.

-More variety in the traffic.

-Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

Experimental Mode

-Number of portions in serving table now saves.

-Host booth is can be rotated.

-Tourist will wait in a region for a table instead of stacking in front of the booth.

-Server will stay at their booth on loading.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1907991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link