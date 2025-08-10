 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 August 2025 Build 19545778 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Warning: This update may cause your previous save files to become unusable!

New Content

  • Level & Experience System

    • Introduced a brand-new leveling and experience mechanic. Players can now gain XP through combat, gathering, and other activities to unlock more gameplay options and progression rewards.

  • Quick Bar & Item Drag-and-Drop

    • Items can now be added, replaced, or used directly by dragging them into the quick bar.

  • Save & Exit

    • Players can save their progress and safely exit the game at any time, reducing the risk of losing progress due to unexpected exits.

  • Hotkey UI Toggle

    • Added hotkey support to quickly open/close certain UI panels for improved efficiency.

  • Russian Localization

    • Added full Russian UI and text support to expand accessibility for more players.

Adjustments & Improvements

  • Removal of Power System

    • The old power system has been removed to create a smoother early-game progression and reduce initial resource pressure.

  • Tutorial Overhaul

    • The tutorial process, UI hints, and task instructions have been redesigned to improve onboarding for new players.

  • Stat Rebalancing

    • Weapons, resources, and enemy stats have been rebalanced for a more consistent difficulty curve.

  • Additional Visual Guidance & Polish

    • Added more UI prompts, interaction markers, and improved certain scene materials for better visual clarity.

Bug Fixes

  • Monster Pathfinding & AI

    • Fixed monsters getting stuck or spinning in place in complex terrain.

    • Improved AI combat and chasing behavior for more natural reactions.

  • Depth of Field Fix

    • Corrected abnormal depth-of-field effects in certain scenes for a more natural visual presentation.

  • Other Fixes

    • Fixed UI misalignment and model clipping issues.

    • Improved responsiveness for certain interactions.

Unfinished Content

  • Level Decoration & Content Filling (postponed to future updates)

  • Keybinding System (planned for the next update)

Known Issues

  • In Russian and English UI, some text may overflow outside the intended frame.

  • Rare AI pathfinding issues may still occur in certain terrains.

  • Steam Deck Not Supported

    • Due to unfinished compatibility and performance optimization work, Steam Deck support is currently unavailable. Full Deck support is planned for future updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3653611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link