Warning: This update may cause your previous save files to become unusable!
New Content
Level & Experience System
Introduced a brand-new leveling and experience mechanic. Players can now gain XP through combat, gathering, and other activities to unlock more gameplay options and progression rewards.
Quick Bar & Item Drag-and-Drop
Items can now be added, replaced, or used directly by dragging them into the quick bar.
Save & Exit
Players can save their progress and safely exit the game at any time, reducing the risk of losing progress due to unexpected exits.
Hotkey UI Toggle
Added hotkey support to quickly open/close certain UI panels for improved efficiency.
Russian Localization
Added full Russian UI and text support to expand accessibility for more players.
Adjustments & Improvements
Removal of Power System
The old power system has been removed to create a smoother early-game progression and reduce initial resource pressure.
Tutorial Overhaul
The tutorial process, UI hints, and task instructions have been redesigned to improve onboarding for new players.
Stat Rebalancing
Weapons, resources, and enemy stats have been rebalanced for a more consistent difficulty curve.
Additional Visual Guidance & Polish
Added more UI prompts, interaction markers, and improved certain scene materials for better visual clarity.
Bug Fixes
Monster Pathfinding & AI
Fixed monsters getting stuck or spinning in place in complex terrain.
Improved AI combat and chasing behavior for more natural reactions.
Depth of Field Fix
Corrected abnormal depth-of-field effects in certain scenes for a more natural visual presentation.
Other Fixes
Fixed UI misalignment and model clipping issues.
Improved responsiveness for certain interactions.
Unfinished Content
Level Decoration & Content Filling (postponed to future updates)
Keybinding System (planned for the next update)
Known Issues
In Russian and English UI, some text may overflow outside the intended frame.
Rare AI pathfinding issues may still occur in certain terrains.
Steam Deck Not Supported
Due to unfinished compatibility and performance optimization work, Steam Deck support is currently unavailable. Full Deck support is planned for future updates.
Changed files in this update