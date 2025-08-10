Current Version
B2025.8.9
- OK1-更改一些图标
- OK2-弱智特质属性上限固定为5
- OK3-天才特质属性上限+1
- OK4-显示家族近亲和远亲的表示,有称谓和无称谓的区分
- OK5-读档后,选择支援的领主排序距离按钮未显示
- OK6-摔跤手参加比赛没有增加心情的问题
- OK7-营队超出上限后,每超出一支营队,所有营队的费用加一倍,主要针对继承营队的问题
- OK8-修复心情问题
- OK9-因营队继承超出上限而丢失的问题
- OK1 - Modify some icons
- OK2 - The attribute cap for the "Feeble-Minded" trait is fixed at 5
- OK3 - The attribute cap for the "Genius" trait is increased by 1
- OK4 - Display the distinction between close and distant relatives in the family, with and without appellations
- OK5 - After loading a save, the distance sorting button for selecting supporting lords is not displayed
- OK6 - The issue where wrestlers do not get a mood boost when participating in competitions
- OK7 - When the number of battalions exceeds the limit, the cost of all battalions doubles for each additional battalion beyond the limit; this mainly addresses the problem of inherited battalions
- OK8 - Fix the mood-related issues
- OK9 - The issue of loss due to battalion inheritance exceeding the limit
