Greetings fellow cultivators, here comes another patch.
New
- Portuguese Language, it is not a full localization but much of the text should at least be localized.
Changes
- Soul Artifacts are a bit more rare now.
- Seeds you are unable to plant will now appear in the seed list and state such.
- You should now get 1 passive cultivation from soul perks. Not as strong as before but at least some. 5% Active per perk still remains.
- Fixed a big on afk Talisman drawing xp gained, It would give correct xp but say only xp from one
- Fixed a small problem where if you had exact amount of soul power it would say insufficient soul power to purchase.
Changed files in this update