10 August 2025 Build 19545649 Edited 10 August 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators, here comes another patch.

New

  • Portuguese Language, it is not a full localization but much of the text should at least be localized.


Changes

  • Soul Artifacts are a bit more rare now.
  • Seeds you are unable to plant will now appear in the seed list and state such.
  • You should now get 1 passive cultivation from soul perks. Not as strong as before but at least some. 5% Active per perk still remains.
  • Fixed a big on afk Talisman drawing xp gained, It would give correct xp but say only xp from one
  • Fixed a small problem where if you had exact amount of soul power it would say insufficient soul power to purchase.

