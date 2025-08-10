 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545647 Edited 10 August 2025 – 15:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Minor modifications have been made to the post-processing to make the image more realistic, which may not be immediately noticeable
  2. Two NPCs, Tan Xiaoqing and Zhang Ying, have been added, allowing players to purchase supplies in their supermarket
  3. Fixed several bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2478471
