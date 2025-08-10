- Minor modifications have been made to the post-processing to make the image more realistic, which may not be immediately noticeable
- Two NPCs, Tan Xiaoqing and Zhang Ying, have been added, allowing players to purchase supplies in their supermarket
- Fixed several bugs
Update on August 10th
Update notes via Steam Community
