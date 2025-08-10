Inventory Restrictions Characters now have individual inventory slot limits:

Combat Feedback Added visual damage feedback effects when characters take damage.

Pause Panel Enhancement Added volume and sound effect sliders to the pause panel.

Randomly upgrades one non-Legendary weapon to Legendary quality

Every 2 seconds, fires two lightning bolts that instantly kill non-boss enemies

At full HP, take only 5% of incoming damage

50% chance to directly upgrade weapons to Legendary quality during enhancement

At wave start, 30% chance to gain a Rare-quality weapon if weapon slots are available

After wave completion: Gold < 280 → Replenish to 280

Gold > 280 → Reduce to 280

15% critical chance when picking up gold or selling items/weapons (2x value)

Item sell price increases by 30 gold per round

Per empty inventory slot: +5 ATK | +3% Crit Rate | +4% Dodge

+3 Armor Pen | +3 Armor

(Effects don't stack)

Selling weapons grants bonus ATK equal to 33% of the weapon's ATK

Gain 30 gold per weapon fusion

Get 30% gold refund on shop refreshes

Locked shop items decrease by 6 gold per refresh

35% chance to duplicate purchased Rare-quality items

When picking up gold: 20% chance to fire magic arrow dealing 30% True Damage of target's max HP

+2 Inventory Slots

+4 Inventory Slots

+5 Inventory Slots

+6 Inventory Slots

+10 Inventory Slots

+40 ATK for current wave (self-destructs after wave)

On taking damage: Explode dealing 20% max HP damage and 2s stun to nearby enemies

On taking damage: +0.8 Move Speed for 1s

Per damage taken: +3 Armor (resets after wave)

Restore 3 HP per meter moved

+8 Max HP per Common-quality item owned (excluding weapons and this item)

Selling weapons grants free shop refresh

50% chance to get 50% gold back when selling items/weapons

Gain 50 EXP per Health Potion collected

Increased Health Potion drop rate from monsters

On level up: Fire triple shockwaves dealing 20% max HP damage

Health Potions also increase Max HP by 10

+3 ATK per shop refresh