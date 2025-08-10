 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545625
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Updates:

  1. Pause Panel Enhancement
    Added volume and sound effect sliders to the pause panel.

  2. Map & UI Improvements

    • Map size expanded by 0.5x

    • Added floating HP bars above player characters

  3. Combat Feedback
    Added visual damage feedback effects when characters take damage.

  4. Item System Overhaul

    • Added 34 new effect items

    • Reduced spawn rate of pure stat-boosting items

  5. Inventory Restrictions
    Characters now have individual inventory slot limits:

    • Entertainment Mode: Higher slot count

    • Challenge Mode: Reduced slot count

New Effect Items (Unranked):

  1. Randomly upgrades one non-Legendary weapon to Legendary quality

  2. Every 2 seconds, fires two lightning bolts that instantly kill non-boss enemies

  3. At full HP, take only 5% of incoming damage

  4. 50% chance to directly upgrade weapons to Legendary quality during enhancement

  5. At wave start, 30% chance to gain a Rare-quality weapon if weapon slots are available

  6. After wave completion:

    • Gold < 280 → Replenish to 280

    • Gold > 280 → Reduce to 280

  7. 15% critical chance when picking up gold or selling items/weapons (2x value)

  8. Item sell price increases by 30 gold per round

  9. Per empty inventory slot:

    • +5 ATK | +3% Crit Rate | +4% Dodge

    • +3 Armor Pen | +3 Armor
      (Effects don't stack)

  10. Selling weapons grants bonus ATK equal to 33% of the weapon's ATK

  11. Gain 30 gold per weapon fusion

  12. Get 30% gold refund on shop refreshes

  13. Locked shop items decrease by 6 gold per refresh

  14. 35% chance to duplicate purchased Rare-quality items

  15. When picking up gold: 20% chance to fire magic arrow dealing 30% True Damage of target's max HP

  16. +2 Inventory Slots

  17. +4 Inventory Slots

  18. +5 Inventory Slots

  19. +6 Inventory Slots

  20. +10 Inventory Slots

  21. +40 ATK for current wave (self-destructs after wave)

  22. On taking damage: Explode dealing 20% max HP damage and 2s stun to nearby enemies

  23. On taking damage: +0.8 Move Speed for 1s

  24. Per damage taken: +3 Armor (resets after wave)

  25. Restore 3 HP per meter moved

  26. +8 Max HP per Common-quality item owned (excluding weapons and this item)

  27. Selling weapons grants free shop refresh

  28. 50% chance to get 50% gold back when selling items/weapons

  29. Gain 50 EXP per Health Potion collected

  30. Increased Health Potion drop rate from monsters

  31. On level up: Fire triple shockwaves dealing 20% max HP damage

  32. Health Potions also increase Max HP by 10

  33. +3 ATK per shop refresh

  34. Each copy of this item increases Health Potion efficiency by 10%

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3874761
