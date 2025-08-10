Main Updates:
Pause Panel Enhancement
Added volume and sound effect sliders to the pause panel.
Map & UI Improvements
Map size expanded by 0.5x
Added floating HP bars above player characters
Combat Feedback
Added visual damage feedback effects when characters take damage.
Item System Overhaul
Added 34 new effect items
Reduced spawn rate of pure stat-boosting items
Inventory Restrictions
Characters now have individual inventory slot limits:
Entertainment Mode: Higher slot count
Challenge Mode: Reduced slot count
New Effect Items (Unranked):
Randomly upgrades one non-Legendary weapon to Legendary quality
Every 2 seconds, fires two lightning bolts that instantly kill non-boss enemies
At full HP, take only 5% of incoming damage
50% chance to directly upgrade weapons to Legendary quality during enhancement
At wave start, 30% chance to gain a Rare-quality weapon if weapon slots are available
After wave completion:
Gold < 280 → Replenish to 280
Gold > 280 → Reduce to 280
15% critical chance when picking up gold or selling items/weapons (2x value)
Item sell price increases by 30 gold per round
Per empty inventory slot:
+5 ATK | +3% Crit Rate | +4% Dodge
+3 Armor Pen | +3 Armor
(Effects don't stack)
Selling weapons grants bonus ATK equal to 33% of the weapon's ATK
Gain 30 gold per weapon fusion
Get 30% gold refund on shop refreshes
Locked shop items decrease by 6 gold per refresh
35% chance to duplicate purchased Rare-quality items
When picking up gold: 20% chance to fire magic arrow dealing 30% True Damage of target's max HP
+2 Inventory Slots
+4 Inventory Slots
+5 Inventory Slots
+6 Inventory Slots
+10 Inventory Slots
+40 ATK for current wave (self-destructs after wave)
On taking damage: Explode dealing 20% max HP damage and 2s stun to nearby enemies
On taking damage: +0.8 Move Speed for 1s
Per damage taken: +3 Armor (resets after wave)
Restore 3 HP per meter moved
+8 Max HP per Common-quality item owned (excluding weapons and this item)
Selling weapons grants free shop refresh
50% chance to get 50% gold back when selling items/weapons
Gain 50 EXP per Health Potion collected
Increased Health Potion drop rate from monsters
On level up: Fire triple shockwaves dealing 20% max HP damage
Health Potions also increase Max HP by 10
+3 ATK per shop refresh
Each copy of this item increases Health Potion efficiency by 10%
