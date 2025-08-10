 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545611 Edited 10 August 2025 – 14:46:35 UTC by Wendy Share
After a month of Fenced In being on the steam store, it's officially time to bring it out of early access and into a proper game!

V1.0 includes a few tweaks to the way arcade mode counts down your time remaining, but otherwise the rest of the game was fairly bug-free, so this is more of a neccesity of getting the game out of early access.

As always, if you have any feedback or bugs, please don't hesitate to let me know!

Thank you for playing Fenced In!

