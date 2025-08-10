 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545596 Edited 10 August 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added a taskbar application icon.

Changes & Fixes

  • Launching a game on the TestCourt map should no longer cause the game to lock up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3933971
  • Loading history…
