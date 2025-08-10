 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545554
v0.3.1.6 update out now

- [x] Fixed fire and poison damage bug, damage was hitting way too quickly. Readjusted prices of poison and fire weapons slightly to compensate.
- [x] Added damage numbers to axes and battle-axes.
- [x] Added damage numbers to poison staffs.
- [x] Limited axe movement speed (prevents exploiting by moving it around super quickly).
- [x] Power-ups gained while currently equipping a power-up, now extend the duration of the last power-up.
- [x] The inventory tab now updates after you purchase the inventory slot upgrades.
- [x] Fixed bug where clicking return to main menu and then continue game after beating day 15 causes the game to get stuck.
- [x] Added a button (with a press ESC hint) to return to previous screen on settings menu.
- [x] Vacuum now uses a different button (default = x) to pickup and put down.
- [x] Mouse should now be locked to the screen in fullscreen mode.
- [x] Changed full screen mode to exclusive full screen mode (current users will need to move into windowed mode and then back into full screen mode for this to take effect).
- [x] Fixed the default mouse wheel direction.
- [x] Remove “right click to purchase x5” hint from employees

