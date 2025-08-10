The biggest change in this update is the lighting. I changed all the lighting from realtime to baked, this gives huge performance increases. It took a lot of time to make this new lighting look decent while keeping everything baked.



Improvements:

- Improved enemy spawning during the bossfight.

- Multiple explosions now chain better instead of triggering all at once.

- Now you can interact with UI using both your index and middle finger.

- Used health injectors can now be brought through airlocks.

- Set priority on sounds, so important sounds won't get cut or stop.

- Adds interior decoration to the Gravity Reactor control room.

- Changes the font of all text (except subtitles) to the game's default font.

- Slight tweaks to the difficulty.

- Bullets now make a sound when hitting the armored enemy's armor.

- Adds health info when hovering over a load save button.

- Multiple collider improvements.



Fixes:

- Removes collision that occurred if the player doesn't hold grab while previously grabbed items are being loaded inside the airlock.

- Stops enemies from shooting while being deployed during the bossfight.

- Fixes the boss getting stuck during the destruction phase.

- Fixes occlusion problems while moving against a slanted wall.

- Fixes can textures.

- More minor improvements & fixes.