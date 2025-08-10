The biggest change in this update is the lighting. I changed all the lighting from realtime to baked, this gives huge performance increases. It took a lot of time to make this new lighting look decent while keeping everything baked.
Improvements:
- Improved enemy spawning during the bossfight.
- Multiple explosions now chain better instead of triggering all at once.
- Now you can interact with UI using both your index and middle finger.
- Used health injectors can now be brought through airlocks.
- Set priority on sounds, so important sounds won't get cut or stop.
- Adds interior decoration to the Gravity Reactor control room.
- Changes the font of all text (except subtitles) to the game's default font.
- Slight tweaks to the difficulty.
- Bullets now make a sound when hitting the armored enemy's armor.
- Adds health info when hovering over a load save button.
- Multiple collider improvements.
Fixes:
- Removes collision that occurred if the player doesn't hold grab while previously grabbed items are being loaded inside the airlock.
- Stops enemies from shooting while being deployed during the bossfight.
- Fixes the boss getting stuck during the destruction phase.
- Fixes occlusion problems while moving against a slanted wall.
- Fixes can textures.
- More minor improvements & fixes.
Update version 0.1.2
