Hi everyone, in this patch we have started to release a creature expansion. This expansion will be released in three separate updates, so that we can focus on balancing before releasing new cards.

This expansion will see the release of 15 new creatures in 3 updates, for a total of 45 new creatures. In this update, we have released the first 15 creatures from the Nature faction. These will be followed by the Dimensional faction and finally the Humans

We have also added 9 new creature abilities. Not all abilities are used in this update, in order to give players time to become familiar with the new abilities, to balance them, and because some abilities are used in future cards that will be released in upcoming updates.



New:

Added new 9 creature’s abilities

Added 15 new Nature creatures

Added Intellect All X: When this creature is summoned to the battlefield from your hand, reduce the cost of all Spells in your deck by X

Changes:

Increased score required for highest rank on Multiplayer League mode. The value of the scores required to advance in rank may still take some minor adjustments. We will mainly evaluate how well players can reach the maximum rank based on the time spent in the game and the overall length of the season. We don't want players to reach the maximum rank after only one week of multiplayer and then abandon the mode with 50 days remaining. This will also help to consolidate this competitive format for future seasons.

Changed Defense ability: At the beginning of the combat phase, until the end of the turn, this creature gains +0/+X

Increased about by 30% the base experience gained from matches

Decreased minimum level required for Challenges from 25 to 20

Decreased minimum level required for Dark Maze from 40 to 30

Decreased minimum level required for Infinity Tower Ranked from 30 to 20

Decreased minimum level required for Singleplayer Ranked from 20 to 10

Decreased minimum level required for Singleplayer Standard Normal difficulty from 3 to 2

Decreased minimum level required for Singleplayer Standard Hard difficulty from 7 to 4

Decreased minimum level required for Singleplayer Standard Champion difficulty from 12 to 6

Improvements:

Improved deck export/import: we added an import code at the end of the export text. Players can now see both the human-readable part and the data to be imported in a single format. To import a deck from a text format, you now need to copy the import code

Improved cards list sorting

Improved card positioning in hand during match giving more space to the bottom/upper part of the screen

Balance:

Joan of Arc : An allied Soldier on the battlefield of your choice gains +(0/0/1/1/2)+(1/1/1/2/3) and can attack this turn, ignoring any effects/statuses/abilities that would prevent it from attacking. Add to your hand 1 random Soldier with the lowest cost from your deck Conditions: 1 or more allied Soldier(s) in your battlefield 1 or more Soldier(s) in your deck Turn 2 or later

Patty, Illusionist Demon: Choose an opposing creature on the battlefield. That creature loses all its abilities and gains the ability “Vanish.” Ignore all immunity effects that would prevent you from targeting that creature Conditions : 3 or more opponent creatures on the battlefield Turn 2 or later

Origins of Magic : increased cost from 3 to 4

Kronos, Time Governor: Reduced minimum cards in the deck condition from 20 to 15 Reduced health to 35/40/44/47/50



Fixes:

Fixed Multiplayer League premium battleground not work even if it’s selected

Fixed an issue where the deck backsides unlocked by subscription also unlocked non-premium decks

Fixed Abandoned Fortress battleground trees wind speed

Fixed Death's Revenge description (spawn 5 instead of 7 creatures)

Fixed various translations



