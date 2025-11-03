Moonlight Festival Update - November 2025

Greetings, Tamers!

Finally, the new update is here! It’ll go live on November 6th , so stay tuned and get ready! Here’s a little sneak peek at what’s coming!

Also don't forget the game are on sale for 25% off . Grab it before the time run out!

New Contents & Features:

Ride Tomomon to cross the sea.

Explore the Fengling island with its new Tomomons.

New Characters and Quests on Fengling area.

50 new Tomomon including new species and fusion cases.

Limited time Event: Moonlight Festival.

Added Tomomon Skin System.

Screenshots:

I also want to thank you all for your patience and support. 🙏

The update took a little longer this time because I was hospitalized for about a month — it’s been a tough period, but I’m feeling much better now and back to creating with full energy! 💪

This update comes with a lot of love (and a few surprises 👀), so I hope you’ll enjoy exploring it as much as I enjoyed making it. Let’s make this next chapter even more amazing together! 💫

