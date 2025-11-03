 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 3 November 2025 Build 19545494 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Moonlight Festival Update - November 2025

Greetings, Tamers!

Finally, the new update is here! It’ll go live on November 6th, so stay tuned and get ready! Here’s a little sneak peek at what’s coming!

Also don't forget the game are on sale for 25% off. Grab it before the time run out!

New Contents & Features:

  • Ride Tomomon to cross the sea.

  • Explore the Fengling island with its new Tomomons.

  • New Characters and Quests on Fengling area.

  • 50 new Tomomon including new species and fusion cases.

  • Limited time Event: Moonlight Festival.

  • Added Tomomon Skin System.

Screenshots:

I also want to thank you all for your patience and support. 🙏
The update took a little longer this time because I was hospitalized for about a month — it’s been a tough period, but I’m feeling much better now and back to creating with full energy! 💪

This update comes with a lot of love (and a few surprises 👀), so I hope you’ll enjoy exploring it as much as I enjoyed making it. Let’s make this next chapter even more amazing together! 💫

Links:

> Facebook
> Discord
> Website
> Gallery/Wiki

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1979571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link