- Fixed an issue where shortcut buttons in the settings screen would respond during keybind input, preventing some controller buttons from being configured
- Added functionality to initialize keybinds for specified versions (currently initializes keybinds when Alpha_0.1.56 is applied)
【Update】Spell Fragments | Alpha 0.1.56
