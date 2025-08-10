 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545484 Edited 10 August 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where shortcut buttons in the settings screen would respond during keybind input, preventing some controller buttons from being configured
- Added functionality to initialize keybinds for specified versions (currently initializes keybinds when Alpha_0.1.56 is applied)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3530871
