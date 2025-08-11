 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19545368 Edited 11 August 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌫️ Nebelmer is out! 🌫️


After 2 years of development, we have finally finished and delivered Nebelmer to you.

It's time to dive into the depths of the mist!

But what awaits you beneath?


Play as Ixe, a young boy living in a village high above the clouds. Guided by your grandmother, you leave the comfort of your home to uncover the mysteries hidden beneath the fog.


✨ What Awaits You

  • A peaceful, contemplative experience: no timers, no scores, just the joy of exploration

  • Unique movement mechanics: surf geysers, bounce on jellyfish, glide on the wind, and soar from platform to platform

  • Three stunning biomes:

    • A pink forest of giant mushrooms

    • A frozen canyon lit by glowing anemones

    • A cascading waterfall inhabited by flying jellyfish

  • A soft, immersive art direction designed to encourage relaxation and curiosity


Nebelmer began as our graduation project at Haute École Albert Jacquard. Thanks to your support and industry recognition (including the Student Game of the Year award), we were able to turn it into a complete game — without a publisher, without investors, just with passion.


Thank you for being part of this journey.

– The Brume Studio Team

https://clan.fastly.steamstatic.com/images/45140351/e9b34a47a01a7aa096a2e567c9525c688a915f73.jpg

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link