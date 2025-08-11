🌫️ Nebelmer is out! 🌫️





After 2 years of development, we have finally finished and delivered Nebelmer to you.

It's time to dive into the depths of the mist!

But what awaits you beneath?





Play as Ixe, a young boy living in a village high above the clouds. Guided by your grandmother, you leave the comfort of your home to uncover the mysteries hidden beneath the fog.





✨ What Awaits You

A peaceful, contemplative experience : no timers, no scores, just the joy of exploration

Unique movement mechanics : surf geysers, bounce on jellyfish, glide on the wind, and soar from platform to platform

Three stunning biomes : A pink forest of giant mushrooms A frozen canyon lit by glowing anemones A cascading waterfall inhabited by flying jellyfish

A soft, immersive art direction designed to encourage relaxation and curiosity





Nebelmer began as our graduation project at Haute École Albert Jacquard. Thanks to your support and industry recognition (including the Student Game of the Year award), we were able to turn it into a complete game — without a publisher, without investors, just with passion.





Thank you for being part of this journey.

– The Brume Studio Team

https://clan.fastly.steamstatic.com/images/45140351/e9b34a47a01a7aa096a2e567c9525c688a915f73.jpg