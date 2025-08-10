After more than a year of building and polishing, Fantasy Clicker’s core gameplay loop is live. Raise three heroes, slay fantasy monsters, grow a city that generates resources while you’re away, and ascend to push even further. Play, optimize, leave—come back stronger.



What’s in this build

Hero system: gain experience, level up, assign stats and equip items.

Three heroes/clickers to level.

Offline progress : earn gold, XP, resources, and ascendancy points while the game is closed.

Ascendancy & Synergy systems : loop for permanent power; reach clicker thresholds to unlock buffs.

Crafting & Inventory : farm resources, expand bags, forge weapons/armor, chase set bonuses.

City buildings & Army : invest in your town to scale income and recruit soldiers.

Talents + Class talents : assign basic talents, choose a class and have access to advanced talents.

Bosses & varied stages : 400 different levels from vibrant fields to damp, dark caves.

Leaderboards : compete for top hero levels and ascensions.

Expeditions : go to expeditions for treasure with a chance-based outcome.

Achievements & Salvage/Trader: complete challenges and salvage resources for scrap to into upgrades.

Why Early Access?

I want to develop Fantasy Clicker together with you—balancing numbers,adding new content, tuning progression, and choosing which systems to expand first. Your feedback will directly shape the next updates.



For more information join our Discord!