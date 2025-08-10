 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545223
[QoL features]


  • Accessibility option - Fog wall behind Arena: A gray curtain covers the combat arena when you engage in combat. It's there to reduce the visual noise from the background.
  • Graphic option - Darkened Light Projectile: Some flashing projectiles can induce headache or eye pain for some people, so turning this option on would reduce the brightness of certain glowing projectiles, even if it can look kinda ugly or unnatural.
  • HUD Necklace pieces: The necklace you equipped will be shown under Gretel's face HUD icon.


[Balancing]


  • Added one more checkpoint on the Wraith difficulty version of 2-2.
  • The secret object in 11-1 that can open up the path to the secret boss is now less hidden than before.
  • Some boss patterns in 11-S are slightly adjusted. Slightly.

