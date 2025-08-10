 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545220
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.5.8 is a small hotfix to fix a regression introduced in 1.5.7

  • Use grey color to indicate disabled nodes and pistons in the Hydraulic Controller (was using green)

Changed files in this update

