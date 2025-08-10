PATCH NOTES – VERSION 0.34.1
🎨 VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS 🎨
Enhanced background visuals to make the world feel richer and more immersive.
Improved magnet pickup effect to make EXP more visually satisfying.
Fixed a visual bug where the worm’s weakspot looked odd when hit by cold damage.
⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️
Increased the default range of the grappling hook.
Removed grappling hook range and force upgrades.
Tag upgrades will now only appear in the level-up screen if you have 2 or more affected items.
Increased damage taken from Bomb Sack explosions for higher risk/reward.
Adjusted the “Blazing Speed” milestone requirement from completing a run under 18 minutes to under 21 minutes.
🤖 GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS 🤖
Optimized enemy AI for smoother performance.
👾 BUG FIXES 👾
Fixed an issue where Charger bosses would not collide with each other.
