 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19545206 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES – VERSION 0.34.1

🎨 VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS 🎨

  • Enhanced background visuals to make the world feel richer and more immersive.

  • Improved magnet pickup effect to make EXP more visually satisfying.

  • Fixed a visual bug where the worm’s weakspot looked odd when hit by cold damage.

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️

  • Increased the default range of the grappling hook.

  • Removed grappling hook range and force upgrades.

  • Tag upgrades will now only appear in the level-up screen if you have 2 or more affected items.

  • Increased damage taken from Bomb Sack explosions for higher risk/reward.

  • Adjusted the “Blazing Speed” milestone requirement from completing a run under 18 minutes to under 21 minutes.

🤖 GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS 🤖

  • Optimized enemy AI for smoother performance.

👾 BUG FIXES 👾

  • Fixed an issue where Charger bosses would not collide with each other.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3432801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link