Fixed a visual bug where the worm’s weakspot looked odd when hit by cold damage.

Improved magnet pickup effect to make EXP more visually satisfying.

Enhanced background visuals to make the world feel richer and more immersive.

Increased the default range of the grappling hook.

Removed grappling hook range and force upgrades.

Tag upgrades will now only appear in the level-up screen if you have 2 or more affected items.

Increased damage taken from Bomb Sack explosions for higher risk/reward.