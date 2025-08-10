 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545152
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello cultists! Patch 1.2.1 is now live and introduces the following fixes:
- fixed event logic that sometimes caused unresponsiveness.
- fixed value display in the outpost after the last patch.
- fixed action points being reduced to negative values in some cases.

Vojak

