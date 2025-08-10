Update v1.1 is now available with a fully refined settings menu!
New Features:
Resolution and screen mode settings
Render percentage setting
Frame rate and VSync settings
Bug Fixes:
Fixed issue that caused settings to not get saved: Now the settings are the same every time you restart the game
Note on settings + Steam Cloud:
While graphics settings are very device specific, they will not be synced to your Steam Cloud. All audio and dialogue settings will remain synced though, as they are more of a preference.
We hope this update enabled a better experience for everyone!
- Council of Pure Sanity
Changed files in this update