10 August 2025 Build 19545141 Edited 10 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update v1.1 is now available with a fully refined settings menu!


New Features:

  • Resolution and screen mode settings

  • Render percentage setting

  • Frame rate and VSync settings


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue that caused settings to not get saved: Now the settings are the same every time you restart the game

Note on settings + Steam Cloud:

While graphics settings are very device specific, they will not be synced to your Steam Cloud. All audio and dialogue settings will remain synced though, as they are more of a preference.


We hope this update enabled a better experience for everyone!

- Council of Pure Sanity

