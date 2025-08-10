1. Fixed a bug where some map icons would fall through the ground.

2. Fixed a bug where full-screen mode would cause the Wallpaper Engine to hibernate.

3. Fixed a bug where some files were imported as mini icons (Bilibili Danmuji, Fanbi Live Class).

4. Fixed an issue where Steam's startup status wasn't updated after exiting the bold desktop.

5. Fixed a bug where deleting an icon with a hat and then adding it back would result in the hat still being there, and then adding it again would result in two hats.

6. Added a right-click menu for removing hats.

7. Added a whitelist of apps that hibernate when full-screen apps are detected.

8. Added a "Get Mod Creation Tools" button to the Workshop interface. Clicking it redirects to the URL to download the tool, and there's a corresponding text tutorial.

9. Added a setting to the graphics settings to unlock the minimum camera distance limit (experimental feature, some angles may clip through the model, but it's still fun).