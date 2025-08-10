 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19545016
Update notes via Steam Community

The official version and the beta version of this update are the same

Changelog 1.10.9.4


  1. Fixed the problem of myfinder audio device display error at startup

  2. Adjust the steam startup mechanism in the creative workshop and fix the crash caused by the creative workshop

  3. Fixed the problem that some programs of the volume synthesizer do not display icons

  4. Fixed the problem that the Firefox icon on the dock does not display the running dot after the Firefox browser turns on the privacy mode

  5. Optimize the dock window preview display speed

  6. Fixed the abnormal display of the myfinder circle logo animation

  7. Fixed the dock cannot drag and drop files to open when the administrator mode of all previous versions is started

  8. Fixed the crash of opening preferences on some computers

  9. Myfinder adds a background style function, you can choose blur, linear gradient blur, shadow, change in preferences-myfinder general

  10. Adjust the dock window preview blur style, change to linear gradient blur

  11. The theme icon adds a global dark icon function, and the calendar also adds dark mode modification

  12. Fixed the blur failure of some programs when the front desk scheduling turns on the blurred background window

  13. Optimize the dock icon rendering, change to decimal variable rendering for smoother

Changelog 1.10.9.5

  1. Fixed a crash in the previous beta due to gradient blur

  2. Fixed the startup freeze caused by some audio devices

  3. Fixed the issue that the second screen does not display when multiple screens display MyFinder at the same time

  4. Fix the problem of whether MyFinder is booted or the first screen is displayed when it is fixed on the second screen

  5. Corrected Italian translation, thanks to netizens for @Kevin

  6. Optimized the monochrome rendering of the MyFinder tray icon

  7. Increase high-quality rendering of text, enable it in Preferences - Global Settings, and test it after checking to identify whether the system supports it

  8. Optimized the window preview animation

  9. Fixed in all previous versions, when the screen of the dock is automatic in multi-screen situations, switching the screen back and forth will cause the MyFinder window boundary reconstruction problem

  10. Fixed the issue that myfinder immersion mode did not disappear after using WIN D to display the desktop when multiple maximized windows

  11. Fixed a crash caused by rendering

  12. Fixed a freeze crash caused by tray icon

  13. Fix win11 24H2 myfinder wallpaper color detection invalid

  14. Fix MyFinder audio device display incomplete

  15. Fixed the lock screen time displayed in front of the stage

  16. Optimized the pre-stage scheduling animation and window boundaries

  17. Fixed other issues

supplement

  • win11 24H2 system does not show WiFi, you need to turn on the geolocation of the system

  • If using MSI afterburner will cause irregular freezing or crashing issues, you can set it in MSI afterburner, add dock_64.exe, then select dock_64.exe, and finally select "None" on the right side.

  • If you have some problems with the game stuttering or unable to enter the game, you can go to the game icon in the dock - right-click menu - options - no longer show this program to minimize the animation, and then in the preferences - window animation, window display and hide animations all add the exclusions of the game, and finally restart mydockfinder

  • All the function buttons in Dock and Finder have corresponding functions in the middle button of the basic mouse wheel, dock icons, window previews, stage scheduling window lists, myfinder buttons, scrolling up and down and clicking on the scroll wheel

  • After turning on the multi-screen display dock at the same time, you can't drag the icon, because you are afraid that the icon configuration will be out of order

  • Version 2.0 takes a while, and I want to make a super stable version before version 2.0, because as soon as there are new features, there will be new bugs, and all new features will be released when there are almost no bug fixes.


Known issues

  • Dock icon masks cannot follow global color changes after advanced editing

  • Occasionally, the dock does not activate the window, and it is currently being investigated


Additional instructions

  • myfinder volume menu added the function of switching sound effects spatial sound effects,At present, this function is not due to the fact that there is no example on the network, even if it is AI,So every time this function is run, the sound will be stuck when it is displayed for the first time,The reason is that the background will switch all the spatial sound effects once to detect whether which sound effects are installed

  • If the Win10 system to open this feature after the crash you can open the program installation directory config.ini file, search for "dockicoImmersion=1", delete this line of text to save and restart the computer can be!

  • Win10 2004 before some systems may have a crash after opening the dock icon reflection, and even the task manager can not end the process, you can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory, search for "enable_iconreflection=1", delete this line of text and save it after restarting the computer

  • Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon

  • The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are many problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is known that the window will occasionally disappear after the window animation is displayed, and the window needs to be reactivated to display, the UWP program animation will be displayed twice, and some program windows may be clicked invalid after display, such as Task Manager and Notepad

  • After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar

Changed files in this update

Windows MyDockFinder Content Depot 1787091
  • Loading history…
