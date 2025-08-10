The official version and the beta version of this update are the same





Fixed the blur failure of some programs when the front desk scheduling turns on the blurred background window

Fixed the dock cannot drag and drop files to open when the administrator mode of all previous versions is started

Fixed the problem that the Firefox icon on the dock does not display the running dot after the Firefox browser turns on the privacy mode

Fixed the problem that some programs of the volume synthesizer do not display icons

Adjust the steam startup mechanism in the creative workshop and fix the crash caused by the creative workshop

Fixed the issue that myfinder immersion mode did not disappear after using WIN D to display the desktop when multiple maximized windows

Fixed in all previous versions, when the screen of the dock is automatic in multi-screen situations, switching the screen back and forth will cause the MyFinder window boundary reconstruction problem

Increase high-quality rendering of text, enable it in Preferences - Global Settings, and test it after checking to identify whether the system supports it

Fix the problem of whether MyFinder is booted or the first screen is displayed when it is fixed on the second screen

Fixed the issue that the second screen does not display when multiple screens display MyFinder at the same time

win11 24H2 system does not show WiFi, you need to turn on the geolocation of the system



If using MSI afterburner will cause irregular freezing or crashing issues, you can set it in MSI afterburner, add dock_64.exe, then select dock_64.exe, and finally select "None" on the right side.



If you have some problems with the game stuttering or unable to enter the game, you can go to the game icon in the dock - right-click menu - options - no longer show this program to minimize the animation, and then in the preferences - window animation, window display and hide animations all add the exclusions of the game, and finally restart mydockfinder



All the function buttons in Dock and Finder have corresponding functions in the middle button of the basic mouse wheel, dock icons, window previews, stage scheduling window lists, myfinder buttons, scrolling up and down and clicking on the scroll wheel



After turning on the multi-screen display dock at the same time, you can't drag the icon, because you are afraid that the icon configuration will be out of order

