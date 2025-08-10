 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544985 Edited 10 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Game files have been updated due to a reported bug. Some players have experienced missing promotion panel and chess clock not stopping during promotion moves. We haven’t been able to reproduce this issue in testing, so it’s likely caused by outdated files. This update doesn’t add new features — it simply ensures the latest file versions are in use.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2242089
