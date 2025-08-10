Bug Fix Update – Files Brought Up to Date
Game files have been updated due to a reported bug. Some players have experienced missing promotion panel and chess clock not stopping during promotion moves. We haven’t been able to reproduce this issue in testing, so it’s likely caused by outdated files. This update doesn’t add new features — it simply ensures the latest file versions are in use.
