Bug Fixes

• Fixed exception caused by resource deposit scanner when turned off at game start.

• Fixed player ship ground losing its collider, preventing launch.

• Fixed issue where riding rovers could lose ground collider, causing exceptions and unresponsive controls.

• Fixed excessive snow accumulation on base grounds and decorative rocks during world icing, which caused overly bright lighting.

• Fixed medium storage module printing animation not playing.

• Fixed issue where Temperature Station could not be printed on certain seeds.