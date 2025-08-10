 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544917 Edited 10 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
• Fixed exception caused by resource deposit scanner when turned off at game start.
• Fixed player ship ground losing its collider, preventing launch.
• Fixed issue where riding rovers could lose ground collider, causing exceptions and unresponsive controls.
• Fixed excessive snow accumulation on base grounds and decorative rocks during world icing, which caused overly bright lighting.
• Fixed medium storage module printing animation not playing.
• Fixed issue where Temperature Station could not be printed on certain seeds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3776771
