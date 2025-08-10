Hi everyone! Thank you for playing ASHES OF ELRANT. I have some patch notes to share with you.

For non-Steam players reading this: This patch will be rolled out for GOG, Xbox and Playstation tomorrow (11th August).

Please note that the Nintendo Switch game is still on an old version. Nintendo needs a few days to release a patch. Which means that we have to wait for Nintendo to release a previous patch in order to push the last 2 patches together.

v. 1.345

Fixed: Hero’s Belief functionality

Fixed: Fishing UI errors for Japanese/Korean/Chinese

Fixed: Cutscene after dog battle not starting

Fixed: The overdrive bar would behave like if the Ultra Move Specialist party talent was always active

Fixed: Vibration setting not working when fishing

Fixed: Sky Armors missing when loading NG+ save file under certain circumstances

Fixed: Passive skill “Switcher” overlap between White Wolf’s skill and Class Emblem

Fixed: Minor bugs and translation errors

previous patch notes:

v. 1.344

Fixed: Using shops in certain places causing a freeze

Fixed: Egyl's and Ba'Thraz' weapons switched in premade save

Fixed: Loading a True King difficulty save into the DLC

Fixed: Chinese, Japanese and Korean words display in the fishing minigame

Fixed: Translation errors

Fixed: Triggering a battle against a dog enemy



Cheers!