Hi everyone! Thank you for playing ASHES OF ELRANT. I have some patch notes to share with you.
For non-Steam players reading this: This patch will be rolled out for GOG, Xbox and Playstation tomorrow (11th August).
Please note that the Nintendo Switch game is still on an old version. Nintendo needs a few days to release a patch. Which means that we have to wait for Nintendo to release a previous patch in order to push the last 2 patches together.
v. 1.345
Fixed: Hero’s Belief functionality
Fixed: Fishing UI errors for Japanese/Korean/Chinese
Fixed: Cutscene after dog battle not starting
Fixed: The overdrive bar would behave like if the Ultra Move Specialist party talent was always active
Fixed: Vibration setting not working when fishing
Fixed: Sky Armors missing when loading NG+ save file under certain circumstances
Fixed: Passive skill “Switcher” overlap between White Wolf’s skill and Class Emblem
Fixed: Minor bugs and translation errors
previous patch notes:
v. 1.344
Fixed: Using shops in certain places causing a freeze
Fixed: Egyl's and Ba'Thraz' weapons switched in premade save
Fixed: Loading a True King difficulty save into the DLC
Fixed: Chinese, Japanese and Korean words display in the fishing minigame
Fixed: Translation errors
Fixed: Triggering a battle against a dog enemy
Cheers!
