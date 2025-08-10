Detractor
- Spawns on the Floating Pyramids.
- Its mobile base attempts to maintain a preferred distance away from its target.
- Once at its desired range, the plane takes flight and attacks firing 3 bursts of 2 magnetorbs.
- Orbs flank the target, and then magnetize towards eachother.
New items:
Magnetorb
Dropped by Detractors.
- Fire1: Throw magnetic orbs that bounce off walls and enemies, dealing low damage.
- After 10 seconds, orbs grow and quickly return to you, dealing high damage to enemies along the way.
- Fire2: Return all orbs.
Recall
Recipe: Magnetorb + Homing Core + Magnetorb.
- Spell cooldown: 2.
- All allied projectiles redirect towards you and increase their damage by 20%.
Rebound
Recipe: Deflect + Recall.
- Spell cooldown: 8.
- All enemy projectiles in a large radius around you become yours; redirect towards their previous owners, and increase their damage by 150%.
Pole Stars
Recipe: Magnetorb + Pet Stars + Magnetorb.
- Fire1: Mark an enemy as the north star’s target.
- South star constantly spins firing 5 orbs in different directions.
- Orbs get pulled towards the north star.
Mag-Rang
Recipe: Bonerang + Magnetorb + Magnetorb.
- Fire1: Throw a boomerang which returns after hitting an enemy.
- While returning, the boomerang grows larger and deals double damage.
- You can only attack again after the boomerang returns.
Smart Watch
Recipe: Homing Core + Revelation Gear.
- Every 4 seconds, all allied projectiles redirect towards the nearest enemy.
Reworked Items:
Homing Core
- Consumable.
- All allied projectiles redirect towards the nearest enemy.
- "Alien technology capable of moving towards nearby targets."
Other Changes:
- Added reflections, with a new video setting to control how frequently they update or disable them entirely.
- Added visual indicators to (most) passive items.
- Greatly improved the performance of how status effect visuals are handled.
- Genesis' second phase Pet Star attack was replaced by a new one using Pole Stars.
- Magnetic Jugglers are crafted using 2 Magnetorbs instead of Homing Cores.
- Destructable boss spawners can now be targeted by weapons such as the pet rock.
- Fixed certain passive effects randomly deactivating.
