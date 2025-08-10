 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544864
Update notes via Steam Community
New enemy:
Detractor

  • Spawns on the Floating Pyramids.
  • Its mobile base attempts to maintain a preferred distance away from its target.
  • Once at its desired range, the plane takes flight and attacks firing 3 bursts of 2 magnetorbs.
  • Orbs flank the target, and then magnetize towards eachother.


New items:
Magnetorb
Dropped by Detractors.

  • Fire1: Throw magnetic orbs that bounce off walls and enemies, dealing low damage.
  • After 10 seconds, orbs grow and quickly return to you, dealing high damage to enemies along the way.
  • Fire2: Return all orbs.

Recall
Recipe: Magnetorb + Homing Core + Magnetorb.

  • Spell cooldown: 2.
  • All allied projectiles redirect towards you and increase their damage by 20%.

Rebound
Recipe: Deflect + Recall.

  • Spell cooldown: 8.
  • All enemy projectiles in a large radius around you become yours; redirect towards their previous owners, and increase their damage by 150%.

Pole Stars
Recipe: Magnetorb + Pet Stars + Magnetorb.

  • Fire1: Mark an enemy as the north star’s target.
  • South star constantly spins firing 5 orbs in different directions.
  • Orbs get pulled towards the north star.

Mag-Rang
Recipe: Bonerang + Magnetorb + Magnetorb.

  • Fire1: Throw a boomerang which returns after hitting an enemy.
  • While returning, the boomerang grows larger and deals double damage.
  • You can only attack again after the boomerang returns.

Smart Watch
Recipe: Homing Core + Revelation Gear.

  • Every 4 seconds, all allied projectiles redirect towards the nearest enemy.


Reworked Items:
Homing Core
  • Consumable.
  • All allied projectiles redirect towards the nearest enemy.
  • "Alien technology capable of moving towards nearby targets."


Other Changes:
  • Added reflections, with a new video setting to control how frequently they update or disable them entirely.

  • Added visual indicators to (most) passive items.

  • Greatly improved the performance of how status effect visuals are handled.
  • Genesis' second phase Pet Star attack was replaced by a new one using Pole Stars.
  • Magnetic Jugglers are crafted using 2 Magnetorbs instead of Homing Cores.
  • Destructable boss spawners can now be targeted by weapons such as the pet rock.
  • Fixed certain passive effects randomly deactivating.

