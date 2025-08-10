 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544849 Edited 10 August 2025 – 11:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It is a big update which will change your experience from the game completely.
Here is what was changed / added:

-Ability to free / sell girls / boys from harem added. If you are against gay content, you can sell the boys from the harem without much interaction with them. In the future update we will also add the ability to execute them.

-The mini game made more challenging so that it is not easy to conquer all countries. In the future update we will change the difficulty based on the country, so every conquest will feel differently.

-The bug when there is game over even when relationship with Yazir is good was resolved, the overall relationships with wife / minister and population made more balanced.

-Russian and Portuguese translations improved. We might add new languages if there is a demand.

-More scenes/questions added to the Ministry room

-Some new questions, events, scenes added

-Buttons locations made more user-friendly

-Femboy added

-Some minor bugs fixed

