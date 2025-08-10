Still working away here, adding quality-of-life features, small narrative additions, and bug fixes. Thanks so much for your continued support and reviews- they really help and it's amazing to see how much people are enjoying the narrative! :-)





Patch Notes 1.185-1.186

Added automatic data on any errors that happened leading up to a bug report being sent in-game– hopefully this will assist diagnosing some issues

Added an extra hint that the chapter 8 double-date is in the North Gate Tavern, not Garnet’s

Minions can now carry bodies (this is a bit complex so hopefully no bugs)

Patch Notes 1.187

Fixed a bug that was occasionally breaking the final scene in the throne room in chapter 16

Added wilderness map labels (added as you discover important locations) and wilderness fast travel (but only from chapter 14- there’s too many trigger spots prior to that, so teleporting around wouldn’t be a good idea).

Added wall torches in your basement and crypt, that can be turned on/off

Patch Notes 1.188

Fixed some places where zombies might inadvertently walk off into the city and get captured while following you around the perimeter wall

Stopped the player from accidentally leaving the barracks too soon while doing their evil thing there

Fixed a bug with the “Sometimes, Dead is Better” plot (Sybil)

Fixed a bug when switching an unloaded missile weapon from inventory to equipped during combat - military benefit was not being applied to reload APs

Fixed a bug whereby you could talk to the guards at the Grim before meeting them

Added an extra hint about how to use Dominion of Phobos

Cleaned up Rosario’s woodland allies after the chapter 13 combat

Cleaned up some inconsistencies in Fen’s conversation if Varenth has left

Fixed a bug that sometimes had NPCs not pause walking while talking to you, which could cause knock-on-problems with e.g. hugging animations