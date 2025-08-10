 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544833 Edited 10 August 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Still working away here, adding quality-of-life features, small narrative additions, and bug fixes. Thanks so much for your continued support and reviews- they really help and it's amazing to see how much people are enjoying the narrative! :-)



Patch Notes 1.185-1.186

  • Minions can now carry bodies (this is a bit complex so hopefully no bugs)

  • Fixed a bug with the Animate ritual

  • Added an extra hint that the chapter 8 double-date is in the North Gate Tavern, not Garnet’s

  • Made skillchecks in the picnic a bit easier

  • Added automatic data on any errors that happened leading up to a bug report being sent in-game– hopefully this will assist diagnosing some issues

Patch Notes 1.187 

  • Added wall torches in your basement and crypt, that can be turned on/off

  • Added wilderness map labels (added as you discover important locations) and wilderness fast travel (but only from chapter 14- there’s too many trigger spots prior to that, so teleporting around wouldn’t be a good idea).

  • Fixed a bug that was occasionally breaking the final scene in the throne room in chapter 16

Patch Notes 1.188 

  • Fixed some places where zombies might inadvertently walk off into the city and get captured  while following you around the perimeter wall

  • Stopped the player from accidentally leaving the barracks too soon while doing their evil thing there

  • Fixed a bug with the “Sometimes, Dead is Better” plot (Sybil)

  • Fixed a bug when switching an unloaded missile weapon from inventory to equipped during combat - military benefit was not being applied to reload APs

  • Fixed a bug whereby you could talk to the guards at the Grim before meeting them

  • Added an extra hint about how to use Dominion of Phobos

  • Cleaned up Rosario’s woodland allies after the chapter 13 combat

  • Cleaned up some inconsistencies in Fen’s conversation if Varenth has left

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes had NPCs not pause walking while talking to you, which could cause knock-on-problems with e.g. hugging animations

  • Fixed invisible text in the save-game renaming window

Patch Notes 1.189 

  • Added the option to change your mind about refusing Gustav’s offer for the paintings. If you refused to even let Balaban look at them, though, there’s still no way back.

  • Fixed a bug where cancelling a ‘save as new file’ would save anyway (into your current slot)

  • Your known battle spells are now listed on your character sheet

The game also got officially "verified" for the Steam Deck by Valve this week. Awesome!

Changed files in this update

