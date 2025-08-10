Still working away here, adding quality-of-life features, small narrative additions, and bug fixes. Thanks so much for your continued support and reviews- they really help and it's amazing to see how much people are enjoying the narrative! :-)
Patch Notes 1.185-1.186
Minions can now carry bodies (this is a bit complex so hopefully no bugs)
Fixed a bug with the Animate ritual
Added an extra hint that the chapter 8 double-date is in the North Gate Tavern, not Garnet’s
Made skillchecks in the picnic a bit easier
Added automatic data on any errors that happened leading up to a bug report being sent in-game– hopefully this will assist diagnosing some issues
Patch Notes 1.187
Added wall torches in your basement and crypt, that can be turned on/off
Added wilderness map labels (added as you discover important locations) and wilderness fast travel (but only from chapter 14- there’s too many trigger spots prior to that, so teleporting around wouldn’t be a good idea).
Fixed a bug that was occasionally breaking the final scene in the throne room in chapter 16
Patch Notes 1.188
Fixed some places where zombies might inadvertently walk off into the city and get captured while following you around the perimeter wall
Stopped the player from accidentally leaving the barracks too soon while doing their evil thing there
Fixed a bug with the “Sometimes, Dead is Better” plot (Sybil)
Fixed a bug when switching an unloaded missile weapon from inventory to equipped during combat - military benefit was not being applied to reload APs
Fixed a bug whereby you could talk to the guards at the Grim before meeting them
Added an extra hint about how to use Dominion of Phobos
Cleaned up Rosario’s woodland allies after the chapter 13 combat
Cleaned up some inconsistencies in Fen’s conversation if Varenth has left
Fixed a bug that sometimes had NPCs not pause walking while talking to you, which could cause knock-on-problems with e.g. hugging animations
Fixed invisible text in the save-game renaming window
Patch Notes 1.189
Added the option to change your mind about refusing Gustav’s offer for the paintings. If you refused to even let Balaban look at them, though, there’s still no way back.
Fixed a bug where cancelling a ‘save as new file’ would save anyway (into your current slot)
Your known battle spells are now listed on your character sheet
The game also got officially "verified" for the Steam Deck by Valve this week. Awesome!
