Major 10 August 2025 Build 19544797 Edited 10 August 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🆕 New in Hit and Stand Blackjack 🎨

The boring default background has finally met its match — you can now choose from several included backgrounds to set your perfect blackjack vibe.

Want a classic casino look? Done.
Prefer something a bit more scenic? We’ve got you covered.

And this is just the start — more backgrounds are coming in future updates.
In fact… the groundwork for full Steam Workshop support (custom backgrounds and card decks!) is already in place. That’ll be part of the next update. 😉

So go ahead — hit, stand, and now… style your table. 🃏

