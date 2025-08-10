 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544721 Edited 10 August 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Changes
  • Added elevator shafts
  • Added speed boost info for product updates supported by frameworks
  • Added computer count to room info panel
  • Clarified marketing options in project mangement window
  • Added ability to save and load project management setups globally
  • Past month income column now changes to past day when there are more days per month and shows gross rather than profit
  • Added column to show how many physical copies were sold last day/month to manufacturing window
  • Shift clicking tech level up or down buttons in update window now jumps to current or latest tech level
  • The free angle wall building tool will now show the current angle relative to any wall that is being split, for the first wall placement
  • If a lead designer's demands are not being met, they will now be highlighted in red in the employee detail window


Fixes
  • Fixed tech level sometimes not showing up in framework detail panel
  • Fixed issue where disabling an elevator exit, would make it disconnect from adjacent elevators entirely
  • Fixed default window sizes growing exponentially with game resolution, making the tutorial window impossible to interact with in 4K at 100% UI scale
  • Fixed cooks not using closest serving tray when they are assigned to specific rooms
  • Fixed luxury meal demand tooltip not being corrected for days per month
  • Fixed not being able to build in front of bus stop in custom maps
  • Fixed cloning a team not properly copying over HR hiring and education settings
  • Fixed some edge cases regarding the room corner curve tool and made undoing more robust

Changed files in this update

