- Added elevator shafts
- Added speed boost info for product updates supported by frameworks
- Added computer count to room info panel
- Clarified marketing options in project mangement window
- Added ability to save and load project management setups globally
- Past month income column now changes to past day when there are more days per month and shows gross rather than profit
- Added column to show how many physical copies were sold last day/month to manufacturing window
- Shift clicking tech level up or down buttons in update window now jumps to current or latest tech level
- The free angle wall building tool will now show the current angle relative to any wall that is being split, for the first wall placement
- If a lead designer's demands are not being met, they will now be highlighted in red in the employee detail window
Fixes
- Fixed tech level sometimes not showing up in framework detail panel
- Fixed issue where disabling an elevator exit, would make it disconnect from adjacent elevators entirely
- Fixed default window sizes growing exponentially with game resolution, making the tutorial window impossible to interact with in 4K at 100% UI scale
- Fixed cooks not using closest serving tray when they are assigned to specific rooms
- Fixed luxury meal demand tooltip not being corrected for days per month
- Fixed not being able to build in front of bus stop in custom maps
- Fixed cloning a team not properly copying over HR hiring and education settings
- Fixed some edge cases regarding the room corner curve tool and made undoing more robust
