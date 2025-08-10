 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544642 Edited 10 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed the order of reinforcement materials on the equipment reinforcement screen to synchronize with the list.
Added a function to allow materials to be used continuously by holding down a button on the character enhancement screen.
The character enhancement limit has been increased and the limit is now clearly stated.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3325291
  • Loading history…
