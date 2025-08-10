 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544640 Edited 10 August 2025 – 10:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.1.0.0
General

Improved visual effects for the PS1-style retro graphics.

Performance optimizations.

Various minor bug fixes.

Enemy Balancing

Added enemy footstep sounds to reduce RNG reliance.

