1.Added 5 new straight swords, 5 new greatswords, and introduced a new weapon type: [Slender Sword], along with 4 corresponding weapons.
2.Added 11 new spears.
3.Added a new enemy type: Lava Warlock.
4.Added a new boss: Mutant Giant.
5.Added a new enemy type: Hellhound.
6.Added a new enemy type: Venomous Scorpion.
7.Added a new enemy type: Night Elf.
8.Players now receive a blessing that restores HP upon successfully triggering a parry.
9.Optimized the performance of existing weapons.
10.Implemented the Graphics Quality Settings feature.
Update to Version 1.5.9 on August 10, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3567949
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update