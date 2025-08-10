 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544627 Edited 10 August 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Added 5 new straight swords, 5 new greatswords, and introduced a new weapon type: [Slender Sword], along with 4 corresponding weapons.

2.Added 11 new spears.

3.Added a new enemy type: Lava Warlock.

4.Added a new boss: Mutant Giant.

5.Added a new enemy type: Hellhound.

6.Added a new enemy type: Venomous Scorpion.

7.Added a new enemy type: Night Elf.

8.Players now receive a blessing that restores HP upon successfully triggering a parry.

9.Optimized the performance of existing weapons.

10.Implemented the Graphics Quality Settings feature.

Changed files in this update

