1.Added 5 new straight swords, 5 new greatswords, and introduced a new weapon type: [Slender Sword], along with 4 corresponding weapons.



2.Added 11 new spears.



3.Added a new enemy type: Lava Warlock.



4.Added a new boss: Mutant Giant.



5.Added a new enemy type: Hellhound.



6.Added a new enemy type: Venomous Scorpion.



7.Added a new enemy type: Night Elf.



8.Players now receive a blessing that restores HP upon successfully triggering a parry.



9.Optimized the performance of existing weapons.



10.Implemented the Graphics Quality Settings feature.