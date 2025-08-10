Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where setting a non-standard aspect ratio resolution in the settings would cause misalignment. Fixed an issue where, if the player did not enter the game on the first attempt and returned to the UI, it would require re-selecting the language. Fixed a crash issue caused by the auto-language initialization function. This detection has been removed, and language selection is now fully handled by the player.

Optimizations & Adjustments

Further performance optimization: reduced package size from 4.4 GB to 4.0 GB. Added an option to toggle damage number display, along with adjustable number size (Settings → Gameplay). Adjusted monster damage (damage reduced by 15%). Adjusted difficulty of the last three maps (overall difficulty reduced by 15%).

Thank you to all Survivors for your feedback and suggestions! We will continue fixing and optimizing the known issues in future updates.

Got more feedback? Join our Discord channel!