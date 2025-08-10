We’ve just rolled out a fresh update to make your shots even more strategic and the competition fiercer! Here’s what’s new in Ballardo:

🎯 Pocket System Rework

Pocketing balls now grants score multipliers instead of flat point increases — skillful shots have even more impact!

🚫 No More Negative Scores

Dropping below zero points is now a thing of the past. Play boldly without fear of score penalties.

💀 New Relic: “Negative Fan”

A mysterious new relic that changes the way you approach risk and reward. Can you master its effects?

🏅 League Base Score Adjustments

Early stages are as fun as ever, but later stages now pack a bigger challenge with higher base requirements.

Ready to test your skills with these changes? Jump back into the table and show us your best shots! 🎱