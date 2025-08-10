 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544541 Edited 10 August 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just rolled out a fresh update to make your shots even more strategic and the competition fiercer! Here’s what’s new in Ballardo:

🎯 Pocket System Rework

  • Pocketing balls now grants score multipliers instead of flat point increases — skillful shots have even more impact!

🚫 No More Negative Scores

  • Dropping below zero points is now a thing of the past. Play boldly without fear of score penalties.

💀 New Relic: “Negative Fan”

  • A mysterious new relic that changes the way you approach risk and reward. Can you master its effects?

🏅 League Base Score Adjustments

  • Early stages are as fun as ever, but later stages now pack a bigger challenge with higher base requirements.

Ready to test your skills with these changes? Jump back into the table and show us your best shots! 🎱

