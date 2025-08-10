- Added a system for creating sessions with loading saves

- Added a sound notification for bleeding and other damage effects

- Added transparency for all interior objects in military barracks

- Added initial quest

- Added a black outline for the text with tips

- Reduced the duration of Red Gas poisoning from 60 seconds to 5

- Changed the size of the button with a link to our discord

- Removed one of the houses in the village

- Increased the size of the player marker on the map for better understanding of direction.



- Fixed an invisible barrier after destroying a wooden object

- Fixed an issue with entering one of the new interiors of a house in the village

- Fixed the model of a homemade wooden club

- Fixed the size of a homemade wooden club when thrown out of inventory

- Fixed a hole in the ground in the city

- Fixed loot in refrigerators