10 August 2025 Build 19544533 Edited 10 August 2025 – 10:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
- Added a system for creating sessions with loading saves
- Added a sound notification for bleeding and other damage effects
- Added transparency for all interior objects in military barracks
- Added initial quest
- Added a black outline for the text with tips
- Reduced the duration of Red Gas poisoning from 60 seconds to 5
- Changed the size of the button with a link to our discord
- Removed one of the houses in the village
- Increased the size of the player marker on the map for better understanding of direction.

- Fixed an invisible barrier after destroying a wooden object
- Fixed an issue with entering one of the new interiors of a house in the village
- Fixed the model of a homemade wooden club
- Fixed the size of a homemade wooden club when thrown out of inventory
- Fixed a hole in the ground in the city
- Fixed loot in refrigerators

