Dev Log – August 10, 2025



We’ve pushed a quality-focused update to improve performance, visuals, and creature behavior.



Highlights



General optimization: Reduced CPU/GPU overhead across scenes for smoother framerates on a wider range of PCs.



In-game graphics menu: New “Settings” tab lets you tweak resolution, V-Sync, shadows, post-processing, and foliage density directly during gameplay—no restart required.



Dinosaur interactions: Improved AI perception and response—dinosaurs now react more naturally to each other with cleaner avoidance, pursuit, and idle behaviors.



Tawa head-tracking: Tawa now turns her head toward nearby points of interest, like food or interactive objects, making exploration feel more alive.





Notes



If performance dips after updating, try resetting graphics to “Balanced” in the new menu, then raise options step by step.



Please report any odd AI behavior so we can fine-tune quickly.





Thanks for playing and sending feedback—more improvements are on the way