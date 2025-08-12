 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19544434 Edited 12 August 2025 – 04:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This update contains balance changes and bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.

Balance

  • Some changes for RFI horde maps: Increased the number of robots initially on the map, they now react to sound and the clumped up groups are more spread out. This should make them feel more active.

  • Flak no longer gets eaten by pits when aiming for ground targets and it won't leave craters

  • Added a minimum cooldown modifier % so you can't have 0 cooldown while the game is paused. This should only impact The Savant under specific circumstances

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed animations stuttering if player units are tightly packed together

  • Fixed being able to place 2x2 buildings over other buildings if their bottom tile is on a connector

  • Fixed a case where bridges could be demolished after construction

  • Fixed The Goo aggroing The Tribes if you've toggled the ability to target them

  • Fixed Treelings and The Tribes fighting

  • Fixed rally on unit and follow sometimes sticking if the target dies

  • Fixed lost colonies/outposts sometimes being claimed by The Robots even if they are outside their grid

Changed files in this update

