Hey Everyone,
This update contains balance changes and bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.
Balance
Some changes for RFI horde maps: Increased the number of robots initially on the map, they now react to sound and the clumped up groups are more spread out. This should make them feel more active.
Flak no longer gets eaten by pits when aiming for ground targets and it won't leave craters
Added a minimum cooldown modifier % so you can't have 0 cooldown while the game is paused. This should only impact The Savant under specific circumstances
Bug Fixes
Fixed animations stuttering if player units are tightly packed together
Fixed being able to place 2x2 buildings over other buildings if their bottom tile is on a connector
Fixed a case where bridges could be demolished after construction
Fixed The Goo aggroing The Tribes if you've toggled the ability to target them
Fixed Treelings and The Tribes fighting
Fixed rally on unit and follow sometimes sticking if the target dies
Fixed lost colonies/outposts sometimes being claimed by The Robots even if they are outside their grid
Changed files in this update