Update V 0.3.9 is now available!
[Add]
- Added Refinery Tier 2
- Add components for Refinery Tier 2 to workbench
- Added Refinery Tier 2 to the building book
- Add Refinery Tier 2 to the destructeur gun
- Added Refinery Tier 2 to the construction kit
- The Refinery Tier 2 can be unlocked on the computer for €10,000.
- Added a speed improvement for Refinery Tier 2
Unlockable on the computer for €25,000
- The components available for the refinery tier 2 are named
- The 50/50 fruits and vegetables in the fruit and vegetable duplicator are now yellow on the screen.
- Added parking price to the money earned display on the HUD
- Added the Level 2 Refinery icon in the teleporter for spheres linked to the machine.
- Added 15 new images for loading screens
[Modification]
- Reduction in production time for the tubular furnace from 120 seconds to 60 seconds
- With improvement from 60 seconds to 30 seconds
- The flaming pickaxe now works without the upgrade that doubles the amount of ore obtained.
- Parking price increase for ticket office from $1 to $2.
Increase in parking price for the ceiling light with ticket office from €2 to €5
- The composter takes resources one by one
- Empty cans are added one by one to the can filler
- Fruit and vegetables are added one by one to the can filler
[Fix]
- Fixed resources displayed in the workshop for the teleporter screen
- Fixed LOD for yellow and green lemons
[Translation]
- Translation of Refinery Tier 2
[Savegame]
- Refinery Tier 2 savegame
- Refinery Tier 2 Component savegame
- Refinery Tier 2 Construction Kit savegame
DLC - SUPPORTER PACK
A DLC to financially support development has been available for a few weeks now.
A huge thank you for helping us advance Center Station Simulator <3
