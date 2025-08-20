Update V 0.3.9 is now available!

DLC - SUPPORTER PACK

- Added Refinery Tier 2- Add components for Refinery Tier 2 to workbench- Added Refinery Tier 2 to the building book- Add Refinery Tier 2 to the destructeur gun- Added Refinery Tier 2 to the construction kit- The Refinery Tier 2 can be unlocked on the computer for €10,000.- Added a speed improvement for Refinery Tier 2Unlockable on the computer for €25,000- The components available for the refinery tier 2 are named- The 50/50 fruits and vegetables in the fruit and vegetable duplicator are now yellow on the screen.- Added parking price to the money earned display on the HUD- Added the Level 2 Refinery icon in the teleporter for spheres linked to the machine.- Added 15 new images for loading screens[Modification]- Reduction in production time for the tubular furnace from 120 seconds to 60 seconds- With improvement from 60 seconds to 30 seconds- The flaming pickaxe now works without the upgrade that doubles the amount of ore obtained.- Parking price increase for ticket office from $1 to $2.Increase in parking price for the ceiling light with ticket office from €2 to €5- The composter takes resources one by one- Empty cans are added one by one to the can filler- Fruit and vegetables are added one by one to the can filler- Fixed resources displayed in the workshop for the teleporter screen- Fixed LOD for yellow and green lemons- Translation of Refinery Tier 2- Refinery Tier 2 savegame- Refinery Tier 2 Component savegame- Refinery Tier 2 Construction Kit savegameA DLC to financially support development has been available for a few weeks now.A huge thank you for helping us advance Center Station Simulator <3