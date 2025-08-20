 Skip to content
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19544433 Edited 20 August 2025 – 10:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update V 0.3.9 is now available!



[Add]

- Added Refinery Tier 2



- Add components for Refinery Tier 2 to workbench



- Added Refinery Tier 2 to the building book



- Add Refinery Tier 2 to the destructeur gun



- Added Refinery Tier 2 to the construction kit



- The Refinery Tier 2 can be unlocked on the computer for €10,000.



- Added a speed improvement for Refinery Tier 2
Unlockable on the computer for €25,000



- The components available for the refinery tier 2 are named
- The 50/50 fruits and vegetables in the fruit and vegetable duplicator are now yellow on the screen.
- Added parking price to the money earned display on the HUD
- Added the Level 2 Refinery icon in the teleporter for spheres linked to the machine.
- Added 15 new images for loading screens


[Modification]

- Reduction in production time for the tubular furnace from 120 seconds to 60 seconds
- With improvement from 60 seconds to 30 seconds
- The flaming pickaxe now works without the upgrade that doubles the amount of ore obtained.
- Parking price increase for ticket office from $1 to $2.
Increase in parking price for the ceiling light with ticket office from €2 to €5
- The composter takes resources one by one
- Empty cans are added one by one to the can filler
- Fruit and vegetables are added one by one to the can filler


[Fix]

- Fixed resources displayed in the workshop for the teleporter screen
- Fixed LOD for yellow and green lemons


[Translation]

- Translation of Refinery Tier 2

[Savegame]

- Refinery Tier 2 savegame
- Refinery Tier 2 Component savegame
- Refinery Tier 2 Construction Kit savegame

DLC - SUPPORTER PACK


A DLC to financially support development has been available for a few weeks now.
A huge thank you for helping us advance Center Station Simulator <3

