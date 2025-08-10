- Fixed map markers and your location not appearing on map
- Fixed some Saranac buildings having no power
- Fixed no power or water in the tutorial
- Fixed crash when using forges
- Fixed moved electronics not being able to be wired up
- Fixed containers locking when you move them
VEIN 0.020 Hotfix 1 Released
