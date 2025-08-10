 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19544421 Edited 10 August 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed map markers and your location not appearing on map
  • Fixed some Saranac buildings having no power
  • Fixed no power or water in the tutorial
  • Fixed crash when using forges
  • Fixed moved electronics not being able to be wired up
  • Fixed containers locking when you move them

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1857951
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1857952
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link