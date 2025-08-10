 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544410 Edited 10 August 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ash Survival — Patch 0.1.4 (Hotfix)
Fixes

Hunger/Thirst mismatch: Consuming food or water was not increasing stats by the amounts shown in Item Details. The applied values now exactly match the numbers displayed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3937171
