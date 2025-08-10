- Smoother and more precise camera movement, regardless of control type used.
- Sound and brightness sliders now display values in %.
- Improved visualization of upgrade cost coins for rooms.
- Game is now muted when minimized and sound returns when maximized.
- Worker Info now shows both current and total time of the ongoing activity.
- More details when hovering over the Worker Info screen.
- Fixed inconsistencies in Skill Tree upgrades and displayed times.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where duplicated saves were loaded, overlapping characters and rooms.
- Fixed text showing “+15%” in the Skill Tree marketing bonus when it should show “+15 seconds”.
- Fixed a bug where some worker versions stood in front of the PC being assembled.
Changed files in this update