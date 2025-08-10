 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® THE FINALS Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19544353 Edited 10 August 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ Improvements
  • Smoother and more precise camera movement, regardless of control type used.
  • Sound and brightness sliders now display values in %.
  • Improved visualization of upgrade cost coins for rooms.
  • Game is now muted when minimized and sound returns when maximized.
  • Worker Info now shows both current and total time of the ongoing activity.
  • More details when hovering over the Worker Info screen.
  • Fixed inconsistencies in Skill Tree upgrades and displayed times.


🐞 Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where duplicated saves were loaded, overlapping characters and rooms.
  • Fixed text showing “+15%” in the Skill Tree marketing bonus when it should show “+15 seconds”.
  • Fixed a bug where some worker versions stood in front of the PC being assembled.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3588632
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link