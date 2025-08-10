🪐 NEW MAPS – DOUBLE THE CHAOS
Space Yard – Floating islands that has the perfect amount of grass. Perfect for training your lawn mowing skills in zero-G!
King of Space – Our King of the Hill mode… IN SPACE! Hold the point, defy gravity, and don’t let go.
👨🚀 NEW PLAYER MODEL – SPACE SUIT STYLE
Rock the Space Suit and look like a cosmic legend while blasting foes into orbit.
🔨 NEW WEAPON – THE GRAVITY HAMMER
Smack enemies so hard they’ll question Newton’s laws.
Perfect for close encounters of the painful kind.
🐛 BUG FIXES & POLISH
Squashed bugs like they were alien invaders.
Performance tweaks to keep the action smooth at light speed.
Now go claim your crown in King of Space… if you dare.
Changed files in this update