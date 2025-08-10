🛠️ Weekly Update #4 – Casino, Crafting & Garden Goodies!

This week’s update brings new games of chance, fresh crafting options, and a few quality-of-life upgrades you’ve been asking for. Let’s dive in!

🎰 Enter the Casino – 3 Game Modes

The Casino has opened its doors – featuring three distinct mini-games with daily-changing Jeton prices.

Whether you're a lucky gambler or a calculated risk-taker, there’s something for everyone.





🎯 Scratch It – Rebalanced & Reworked

The Scratch It reward system has been redesigned to feel punchier and more exciting.

Visuals, odds, and outcomes – all tuned for a more satisfying experience.





📜 Quest System Polish

We’ve reworked some core quest backend logic to improve:

• Performance stability

• Responsiveness when accepting, completing, or refreshing quests

• Smoother long-term scaling





🧱 New Content

• 7 New Items added to the item pool

• 2 New Quests to discover and complete

• 4 New Crafting Recipes for creative combinations





✨ Weekly Additions

• Delete Save Confirmation – no more accidental deletions!

• 2 New Garden Items to brighten your outdoor space





🧠 Feedback Time!

Try out the new systems and let us know what you think – especially about the Casino and new crafting options.





🎲 Spin it. Scratch it. Win it.

See you soon, — The Dev Goblin 👹