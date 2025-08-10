 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544237 Edited 10 August 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Weekly Update #4 – Casino, Crafting & Garden Goodies!

This week’s update brings new games of chance, fresh crafting options, and a few quality-of-life upgrades you’ve been asking for. Let’s dive in!

🎰 Enter the Casino – 3 Game Modes

The Casino has opened its doors – featuring three distinct mini-games with daily-changing Jeton prices.
Whether you're a lucky gambler or a calculated risk-taker, there’s something for everyone.


🎯 Scratch It – Rebalanced & Reworked

The Scratch It reward system has been redesigned to feel punchier and more exciting.
Visuals, odds, and outcomes – all tuned for a more satisfying experience.


📜 Quest System Polish

We’ve reworked some core quest backend logic to improve:
Performance stability
Responsiveness when accepting, completing, or refreshing quests
• Smoother long-term scaling


🧱 New Content

7 New Items added to the item pool
2 New Quests to discover and complete
4 New Crafting Recipes for creative combinations


✨ Weekly Additions

Delete Save Confirmation – no more accidental deletions!
2 New Garden Items to brighten your outdoor space


🧠 Feedback Time!

Try out the new systems and let us know what you think – especially about the Casino and new crafting options.


🎲 Spin it. Scratch it. Win it.

See you soon, — The Dev Goblin 👹

