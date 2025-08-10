Delivery Tray fixed: Only finished food goes to the tray. Tools, containers, and equipment no longer get sent by mistake.



Only finished food goes to the tray. Tools, containers, and equipment no longer get sent by mistake. No accidental double-pick: If you already hold an ingredient, baskets won’t hand you another one.



If you already hold an ingredient, baskets won’t hand you another one. More reliable cooking surfaces: Ingredients sitting on other equipment are no longer treated as if they’re on the current one. The fryer ignores liquids and won’t grab items from the wrong parent.



Ingredients sitting on other equipment are no longer treated as if they’re on the current one. The fryer ignores liquids and won’t grab items from the wrong parent. Fairer order ratings & smarter recipe recognition: The game better understands custom orders with wishes and won’t confuse them with similar recipes.

For example: there was a case where a Sub‑Orbital Sandwich with excluded ingredients became identical to an Orbital Sandwich and got rejected — now the system recognizes this and the customer accepts the custom order.



The game better understands custom orders with wishes and won’t confuse them with similar recipes. For example: there was a case where a Sub‑Orbital Sandwich with excluded ingredients became identical to an Orbital Sandwich and got rejected — now the system recognizes this and the customer accepts the custom order. Perfect means 100%: Flawlessly prepared dishes now correctly show a full 100% score (no more 98–99% for perfection).



Flawlessly prepared dishes now correctly show a full 100% score (no more 98–99% for perfection). “Vegan Menu” coupon availability tweaked: This coupon now appears only on planets/kitchens where a reasonable variety of vegan burgers can be cooked, avoiding situations with a menu reduced to just drinks or a single dish.



This coupon now appears only on planets/kitchens where a reasonable variety of vegan burgers can be cooked, avoiding situations with a menu reduced to just drinks or a single dish. Smoother co‑op gameplay: Reduced micro‑lags and stutters thanks to networking optimizations.



Reduced micro‑lags and stutters thanks to networking optimizations. Improved LAN connectivity: More reliable local play: better local IP selection with a safe fallback.



More reliable local play: better local IP selection with a safe fallback. Stability: Various background tweaks to improve overall reliability.



macOS Beta (testing)

Open your Steam Library



Right‑click Galaxy Burger → Properties



→ Go to the Betas tab



tab Choose the branch: beta (no password required)



(no password required) Close the window — Steam will download the beta. To return to stable, set Betas to “None”.



Hey Chefs! We've focused on fairer order ratings, smoother co-op, and quality-of-life fixes. Here’s what’s new:We’ve tested networking features (including LAN), and cross‑play between Windows and macOS worked smoothly in our tests. You can play together in the same co‑op session without issues.(graphics, input, performance, stability) via the Steam Discussions — your feedback will help us finalize macOS support.Thanks for playing, and see you in the kitchen!