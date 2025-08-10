 Skip to content
10 August 2025 Build 19544066 Edited 10 August 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BUG FIXES AND TWEAKS

• Fixed an issue causing the AI to continue attacking the player after they die.
• Fixed a bug that caused the player camera to return to standing position up before they respawn.
• Improved the animations and deformation on Hesicasial’s first person character camera arms.
• Improved the deformation of the arms on Hesicasial’s full body animation for the main menu and inventory screen.
• Fixed up some code for the Mouse and improved movement.

