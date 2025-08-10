BUG FIXES AND TWEAKS



• Fixed an issue causing the AI to continue attacking the player after they die.

• Fixed a bug that caused the player camera to return to standing position up before they respawn.

• Improved the animations and deformation on Hesicasial’s first person character camera arms.

• Improved the deformation of the arms on Hesicasial’s full body animation for the main menu and inventory screen.

• Fixed up some code for the Mouse and improved movement.

