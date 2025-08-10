Fixed a large amount of damage caused by digital UI, resulting in game lag

Increase the movement speed of all characters in the shelter to 800.

Limit the maximum number of bullets per skill globally to 6.

The enhanced skill attributes are no longer effective in infinite challenges.

Enhancement of attribute upper limit:

Valiant Lv5 → Lv20

Sanction Lv3 → Lv10

Fury Lv3 → Lv10

Vulnerable Lv3 → Lv10

Excess Lv3 → Lv20