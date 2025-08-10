Fixed a large amount of damage caused by digital UI, resulting in game lag
Increase the movement speed of all characters in the shelter to 800.
Limit the maximum number of bullets per skill globally to 6.
The enhanced skill attributes are no longer effective in infinite challenges.
Enhancement of attribute upper limit:
Valiant Lv5 → Lv20
Sanction Lv3 → Lv10
Fury Lv3 → Lv10
Vulnerable Lv3 → Lv10
Excess Lv3 → Lv20
Bug fixes and attribute optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
