POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Mafia: The Old Country
10 August 2025 Build 19544047
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a large amount of damage caused by digital UI, resulting in game lag
Increase the movement speed of all characters in the shelter to 800.
Limit the maximum number of bullets per skill globally to 6.
The enhanced skill attributes are no longer effective in infinite challenges.
Enhancement of attribute upper limit:
Valiant Lv5 → Lv20
Sanction Lv3 → Lv10
Fury Lv3 → Lv10
Vulnerable Lv3 → Lv10
Excess Lv3 → Lv20

